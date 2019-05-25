Polls come and go but one can't afford to lose conscience: Gambhir's dig at Kejriwal

New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) In a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over a "dirty pamphlet" against the AAP candidate from East Delhi, cricketer-turned-BJP MP Gautam Gambhir Saturday said elections come and go but one cannot afford to lose one's conscience. Gambhir, who defeated AAP's Atishi Marlena from East Delhi, had been accused by AAP leaders of being involved in distribution of "obscene and derogatory" pamphlets against her during election campaign. On Kejriwal, the BJP MP said, "I do not have any words for him if he can level such allegation just to win a seat. You can lose an election and move ahead but how can one face himself after losing his conscience." Elections will come and go, the day "you lose your conscience you lose everything", he added. Gambhir was addressing mediapersons at the BJP's Delhi unit office here along with other newly-elected party MPs' from the national capital. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, who defeated Congress candidate Sheila Dikshit by over 3.66 lakh votes, said that the party candidates participated in the elections with positivity which they derived from their leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Tiwari said he was "internally scared" as he was facing a three-time Delhi chief minister and Congress veteran in the polls. He also said that party chief Amit Shah extended him courage and said that he will win from North East Delhi as apprehension was being expressed that he may lose against Dikshit. Talking about the campaigning in Delhi, Tiwari said he had to do a roadshow in South Delhi for party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri as "rumours" were being spread that Purvanchali voters were not supporting him.Bidhuri, who defeated AAP candidate Raghav Chadha from South Delhi by 3.67 lakh votes, was not present in the press conference due to some court engagement. Meenakshi Lekhi, re-elected from New Delhi seat, was also absent due to health issues. The BJP MPs thanked the people of Delhi for reposing their faith in the party and voting for them. They also expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for guidance and leadership during the elections. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, who won from West Delhi with the highest margin of 5,78,486 votes, said the winners have to live up to the expectations of the people after this spectacular victory of the BJP. The new MPs also asserted that BJP will come back to power in Delhi in 2020 Assembly polls. Harsh Vardhan, who won from Chandni Chowk, said people were disillusioned with both the AAP and the Congress. "The Lok Sabha poll results are beginning of the end of AAP and its government in Delhi," Vardhan said, claiming that the party may disintegrate after a defeat in next year's Assembly polls. Punjabi singer Hans Raj Hans, who won North West Delhi seat for the BJP, Union minister Vijay Goel, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta and office bearers of Delhi BJP were present. PTI VIT VIT SMNSMN