Poly Medicure Q4 net profit declines 6.81 pc to Rs 21.48 cr

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Medical devices maker Poly Medicure Monday reported a 6.81 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 21.48 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 23.05 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Poly Medicure said in a filing to BSE. The standalone total income of the company for the quarter under consideration stood at Rs 164.52 crore. It was Rs 145.02 crore for the same period a year ago. The company posted a net profit of Rs 66.28 crore for the fiscal year ended March this year as against Rs 70.19 crore for the previous fiscal year. For the fiscal year ended March 2019, the total income of the company stood at Rs 602.53 crore. It was Rs 524.06 crore for the year ago fiscal. The company said its board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share on equity shares of Rs 5 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019. Shares of Poly Medicure were trading at Rs 200 per scrip on BSE, up 0.88 per cent from their previous close. PTI AKT ANSANS