Polycab CEO Asks for Guru Dakshina From SDA Bocconi Asia Center’s Graduating Class of 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Tells them to donate 5% of their precious time for a cause that they are passionate about and help the less fortunateMumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaSDA Bocconi Asia Center, formerly named MISB Bocconi, hosted the Convocation ceremony of their 6th Batch of the Post Graduate Program in Business. The ceremony was conducted in the presence of Dean David Bardolet, MD Alessandro Giuliani, Prof Anjana Grewal, Prof Seema Khanvilkar and the Chief Guest Mr Ramakrishnan, Chief Executive of Polycab Ltd. Dean Prof David Bardolet exhorted students to transfer the model of hard work, creativity and passion that they had established during the program to their future corporate positions. He stated that just like their initiatives and ideas had left a legacy in the school, so too those could make a significant cultural change in their companies. As a growing institution in India, we are aware of the particularly large impact that each one of you can have in making people in this country aware of what SDA Bocconi stands for and what we do. You are truly our biggest brand ambassadors and we feel very comfortable putting that role in your hands. Mr Alessandro Giuliani told the students that no dream is too big especially if it involves the heart and passion. It is just by dreaming that one can achieve great things. And it is always, only, about people and how they are motivated. He added, You are young, you have time and you are allowed to make mistakes. Go out there and make a difference. Program Director Prof Maurizio Poli shared a video message from Milan on how proud he was of the various achievement of this class and appealed to the class to, be the change you want to see in the world. Mr R. Ramakrishnan shared the mantra of what it takes to succeed in the world outside. He told the students to have passion, leadership, empathy, focus, timing and finally Character. He quoted Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and asked the students, What would you like to be remembered for? You have to evolve yourself and shape your life. You should write it on a page. That page may be a very important page in the book of human history. And you will be remembered for creating that one page in the history of the nation. He further asked the students to spend 5% of their time in wiping away a few tears and bringing a few smiles to people who are less fortunate than them and to getting involved in nation building. On behalf of the class, Shruthi Sharma expressed her gratitude towards the school and the families acknowledging the great transformation the students have gone through. She encouraged her batch mates to support each other as always and give back to the school as proud alumni.The current batch of 84 students has had immense international exposure during the program. Firstly during the 3-month merger in the first year with the Essec-Bocconi Double degree students and then through the compulsory 4-month specialization semester at Bocconi Milan in the second module. The graduating students are placed in various industries with an average of 11.17L approx so far.About SDA Bocconi Asia Center SDA Bocconi Asia Center, formerly named MISB Bocconi, is a pan-Asian hub that has been delivering Executive Education and Postgraduate Programs designed by SDA Bocconi School of Management since 2012. SDA Bocconi School of Management has been a leading institution in management training for over 45 years. The Schools mission is to help individuals, companies, and institutions grow by promoting managerial culture, knowledge, and innovation. SDA Bocconi is among the leading Business Schools in Europe and is among the few to have gained the triple accreditation EQUIS, AMBA and AACSB which puts it in the lite of Business Schools worldwide.To View the Image Click on the Link Below: (L to R) Prof Anjana Grewal, Alessandro Giuliani, Ramakrishnan Ramamurthi, Prof David Bardolet, Prof Seema Khanvilkar PWRPWR