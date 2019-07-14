Polythene smuggling bid foiled

Jammu, July 14 (PTI) The Excise Department officials have foiled a bid to smuggle over 200 kilograms of polythene bags in Kathua district near here, officials said Sunday.The Excise Department officials found over 200 kgs of the banned material in an Indigo car during a routine check at Kharkhara toll plaza on Friday, they said. The officials seized the contraband along with the vehicle and handed them over to the anti-polythene check post officials at Lakhanpur for further action. The custody of the accused too was handed over to them, they added. Polythene is banned in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB RAXRAX