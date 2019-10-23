scorecardresearch
Pooja Bhatt reflects on her journey towards sobriety

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Pooja Bhatt is two years and ten months sober and the actor-filmmaker says the key is to take one day at a time.Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old actor said a person can always find an ally in their battle with inner demons and addiction."Two years & ten months sober today.. time to reflect on the past & absorb the now.. Kal Kisne Dekha after all? To any and all of you who are battling your demons & grappling with addiction issues,know that youre not alone. "If I could do it,you can too. And if you flounder or fall,pick yourself up and keep going.. the rewards are multiple in more ways than one! #sobrietyrocks #onedayatatime #onestepatatime #beyourownhero #staypositive #stayvulnerable #staystrong," Pooja wrote alongside her photo where she is seen basking in sunlight.On the work front, the actor will be next seen in "Sadak 2". The film, which is a sequel to her 1991 hit "Sadak", will also feature Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. PTI RB RBRB

