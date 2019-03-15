Poonch-Rawalakot cross-LoC trade resumes after two days

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) The cross-LoC trade between Poonch-Rawalakot resumed on Friday, after remaining suspended for two days due to ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control, officials said.A total of 67 trucks, including 35 from India and 32 from Pakistan, crossed the border via Chakan-Da-Bagh, custodian of LoC trade centre, Poonch, Fareed Kohli told PTI.The trade took place smoothly, he said.The cross-LoC trade was suspended on Wednesday after five mortar shells hit the facilitation centre at Chakan-Da-Bagh in Poonch district. Though there were no casualties in the shelling, several sheds, including the one housing the X-Ray scanner, were damaged.The cross-LoC trade between Poonch on this side and Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which started in October 2008, takes place four days a week, from Tuesday to Friday, on barter system.Despite increased tensions between the neighbours in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and India's subsequent air strike in Balakot, the cross-LoC trade and bus service remained largely unaffected, even as there was a spurt in cross-border skirmishes. PTI TAS DIVDIV