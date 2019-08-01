Pop-up King Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 Launched in India with Exciting Offers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Available in two stunning colour variants - Emerald green and Sapphire Blue Customers will also enjoy super hot deals including 6 months No-Cost EMI & instant cashback of INR 500 on Amazon Pay On pre-booking the device customer will a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh power bank worth Rs. 4598 absolutely free Huawei Consumer Business group, India today announced attractive deals and offers on its newly launched first ever Pop-Up Camera Smartphone Huawei Y9 Prime 2019. A host of exciting offers for both online & offline customers will make the new Pop-up King Y9 Prime 2019 a great buy. Priced at INR 15,990, the 4GB RAM + 128 GB ROM variant of device will be available in two mesmerizing colours - Sapphire Blue & Emerald Green. Customers will also enjoy super hot deals including 6 months No-Cost EMI & instant cashback of INR 500 on Amazon Pay. Additional exchange offer upto INR 1500 and instant discount of 10% on SBI bank cards will make the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 a true deal breaker. Huawei has also rolled out special offers for offline customers on the pre-booking of Y9 Prime 2019. Customers can Pre-Book the device across Croma, Poorvika and all other retail outlets starting from 5th August and they will get a classic combination of Huawei Sport BT headphones and 15600 mAh powerbank worth Rs. 4598 absolutely free. Adding more to platter, Huawei has also introduced special offers through partnering with Reliance Jio. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 users on performing recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299 will get Rs. 2200 cashback and 125GB Additional 4G Data. These Cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of Rs. 198 and 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon performing recharge of Rs.198/Rs.299, 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in users MyJio account. Along with being sold exclusively on Amazon India, the new Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 will also be available in close to 1000 retails stores across major cities of India to cater the massive demand of offline customers. One of the most versatile premium devices in the market, the Y9 Prime 2019 packs in all that you need and much more. About Huawei Consumer BGHuaweis products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the worlds population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huaweis three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huaweis global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com. For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on: Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobile Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobile YouTube: youtube.com/HuaweiMobile Instagram: instagram.com/huaweiMobile PWRPWR