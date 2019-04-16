Poppy plants seized from UP village, one held

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Apr 16 (PTI) Poppy plants were seized from a village in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajay Kumar Pandey, acting on a tip-off, the police seized 55 poppy plants, used in preparation of drugs, from the fields of Tisang village under the Jhinjhana police station limits on Monday.A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against one Daljit Singh, the officer said, adding that the accused was arrested. PTI CORR RC