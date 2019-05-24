Popular 'Gujjar' face Ramesh Bidhuri wins South Delhi seat

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI) BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, a popular Gujjar face from the South Delhi constituency, Thursday won a second term from the seat, trouncing his rival, the AAP's Raghav Chadha, by a massive margin of 3,67,043 votes. The 57-year-old Bidhuri got 6,87,014 of the total 12,14,222 votes polled in the seat, while Chadha could secure only 3,19,971. Boxer-turned-Congress candidate Vijender Singh lost his deposit as he garnered a paltry 1,64,613 votes, less than one-sixth of the total votes polled. In 2014, Bidhuri had trounced Devendra Sherwat, who was then with the AAP, by a margin of 1,07,000 votes. The seat, where caste equations play a huge role, has been held by the likes of Sushma Swaraj and Madan Lal Khurana in the past. In 2009, Congress's Ramesh Kumar had defeated Bidhuri in the constituency. This time, Bidhuri bettered his performance and said people had voted for the work done by the Modi government. "People have voted for the work done by Modi government. The previous governments were afraid of taking strong decisions. I worked according to the vision of the Modi government and based on that people have voted for me and have given a clear majority to the BJP," Bidhuri said. Chadha had moved the Delhi High Court claiming that the returning officer overlooked "glaring discrepancies in Bidhuri's nomination" and it was accepted without application of mind on the ground that they do not have any power to reject a nomination once an affidavit is filed, regardless of any concealment therein. Bidhuri was also accused of thrashing and misbehaving with party workers during a 'Run For Unity' event on October 31, 2018 at Sangam Vihar in his constituency to commemorate 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The Gujjar leader, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College of Delhi University, has been a BJP man since the time he entered politics. He served as general secretary and vice president of the BJP's Delhi unit between 2003 and 2008. Bidhuri, who also holds a law degree, had won three consecutive terms as MLA from Tughlakabad assembly segment between 2003 and 2014. Though the South Delhi constituency had a large number of upscale areas, following the delimitation exercise in 2008, villages, slums and resettlement colonies dominate the landscape of the parliamentary seat. These constituencies face problems like lack of infrastructure development while water and sewerage issues dominate the non-regularised colonies. PTI AMP/SLB GVS SMNSMN