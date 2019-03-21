Popular Holi festival celebrated in Sujanpur Tira

/R Hamirpur (HP), Mar 21 (PTI) Holi was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Sujanpur Tira town of Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, which is famous for a fair during the festival of colours. The three-day national Holi festival concluded with Additional Chief Secretary Kant Baldi as the chief guest. The festival was cut to a three-day affair instead of four days due to the one-day national mourning after the demise of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar. The main function was held in the huge Chaugan ground at Sujanpur Tira, where thousands of men, women and children celebrated Holi. The popular Holi festival in Sujanpur sees people from many states visit the ancient town during the festival of colours. PTI CORR DJIHMB