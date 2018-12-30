Popular tourist spots in HP may see snowfall on Jan 1

Shimla, Dec 30 (PTI) In what may bring cheer to tourists and horticulturists alike,the Meteorological department has predicted snowfall across popular tourist spots in the state for the first day of the new year.Tourist places Shimla, Kufri, Narkanda, Dalhousie, Manali may receive snow on January 1, Met Centre, Shimla, Director Manmohan Singh said Sunday.Thousands of tourists have already reached various places in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate the new year and more are expected to come."I have come to Shimla with my friends to celebrate the new year. If snowfall takes place, this visit will become memorable for us," Ramesh Gaba, a tourist from Punjab, said.Snowfall is likely to occur in many places in the high and the middle hills of the state, including Shimla, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Solan, Sirmaur and tribal Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti districts on Tuesday and Wednesday due to western disturbances, the Met director told PTI.The high hills, including Lahaul and Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba and upper parts of Kullu and Mandi districts, may receive snow on Sunday and Monday as well, he added.The weatherman also predicted rain in the low hills and the plains, including Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, parts of Kangra, Solan and Sirmaur districts, on January 1 and 2. PTI DJI IJT