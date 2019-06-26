Popular TV actors debut on stage with play on crimes against women

New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) Popular television actors including Kamya Panjabi and Kavita Kaushik will make their stage debut with a new socio-satirical play that talks about crime against women in the country.Titled "Pajama Party", the play directed by Atul Satya Koushik, will be staged at the Shri Ram Centre here on June 29.Written in Hinglish (mixed Hindi and English), the production is a story about four friends who gather at one of their houses for a pajama party and how what happens at the party changes their lives forever. It gives the message of women empowerment, Koushik said. "I have been meaning to write and make an urban play on crimes against women, focusing on the unnoticed and unreported crimes that are more prevalent in cosmopolitan cities and cultures. "At the same time, I wanted to keep it light, having a mass appeal and keep the audience involved in the play," Koushik said. The director also has several other hit plays including "Ballygunge 1990" and "Raavan Ki Ramayan" to his credit. Kaushik, best known for her portrayal of Chandramukhi Chautala on SAB TV sitcom "F.I.R" said the play is both funny and inspiring."Owing to the funny times and funny society we live in, things don't turn out the way the girls wanted and the plan backfires. "They are left with no option but to quit and succumb to the pressure from all over," she added. Besides television celebrities, the play that was first staged in Mumbai in May, also features famous theatre actors like Sunil Kumar Palwal and Shakti Singh.It is co-produced by The Films and Theatre Society along with Ishan Yadav and Neha Dhanuka. PTI MG TRSTRS