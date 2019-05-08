Population Connection Announces Winners of "World of 7 Billion" International Student Video Contest

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) WASHINGTON, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighteen winners earned top spots in the 8th annual "World of 7 Billion" video contest sponsored by Population Connection. Over 5,500 students in grades 6 through 12 from 43 countries and 47 U.S. states and territories participated in the competition. The videos explored population growth as it relates to one of three challenges: Preserving Biodiversity, Sustainable Resource Use, and Protecting Human Rights. The three high-school first-place winners each received a $1,000 cash prize, while the three second-place winners each received $500 and six honorable mentions each received $250. Middle-school students who claimed first and second place received $500 and $250, respectively. Winning students hail from the U.S., Singapore, Thailand, India and South Korea. In addition to educating viewers about their chosen topic and how it relates to human population growth, students had to include at least one idea for a sustainable solution. The winning pieces were on topics as varied as pollinators, single-use plastics, conflict minerals and gender discrimination. "The students' ability to take complex challenges and create such thoughtful, creative, one-minute videos is truly impressive," said John Seager, president of Population Connection. The contest was organized and promoted during the 2018-19 school year by Population Education, a program of Population Connection; submissions were due February 28, 2019. A panel of 48 judgesincluding college and high-school educators, filmmakers and topic expertsselected the winners. "Most students find out about the contest through their teachers, many of whom use it as a vehicle to teach about environmental and social issues, and build students' academic skills in research, writing and persuasive communication," said Pam Wasserman, Population Connection's Senior Vice President for Education. For more information on the "World of 7 Billion" contest, visit www.worldof7billion.orgTo view the winning videos and student bios, visit https://www.worldof7billion.org/student-video-contest/2019-winners/ Full list of winners: 1st Place in Preserving Biodiversity (Middle School): Ruby Ha of Teaneck, NJ for "In Your Backyard" 2nd Place in Preserving Biodiversity (Middle School): Sydney Hopkin of Virginia Beach, VA for "The Ugly Truth About Receipts" 1st Place in Sustainable Resource Use (Middle School): Honor Dodd of Los Angeles, CA for "Switch to Rechargeable" 2nd Place in Sustainable Resource Use (Middle School): Winne Ye of Whitestone, NY for "Abuse to Re-use" 1st Place in Protecting Human Rights (Middle School): Eleanor Bennett, Lucy Benavides and Noa Biener of Shorewood, WI for "Coltan: A Conflict Mineral" 2nd Place in Protecting Human Rights (Middle School): Vedika Amin of Mumbai, India for "Compassion and Integration Can Solve the Refugee Crisis" 1st Place in Preserving Biodiversity (High School): Ethan Xiong of Singapore for "Preserve Our Priceless Pollinators" 2nd Place in Preserving Biodiversity (High School): Ali Ransom of Poolesville, MD for "Pollinators and the Human Population" 1st Place in Sustainable Resource Use (High School): Pitt Pongpittayapa (Lead Producer) and Kritin Vongthongsri of Thailand for "A Nanofuture" 2nd Place in Sustainable Resource Use (High School): Ethan Xiong of Singapore, for "Smart and Sustainable Fishing" 1st Place in Protecting Human Rights (High School): Jade Christman of Cumming, GA for "Women of Action" 2nd Place in Protecting Human Rights (High School): Lucy Baretto of Oakland, CA for "Barriers to Education: Menstrual Health" Population Connection is the national grassroots population organization that educates young people and advocates for progressive action to stabilize world population at a level that can be sustained by Earth's resources. PWRPWR