POPxo Bullish on Growing Business via Regional Language Content in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, November 29, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Will now be available in six languages - Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, and Telugu (in addition to English and Hindi) POPxo, India's largest digital community for women launches today in Marathi, Bangla, Tamil, and Telugu. POPxo will now be available in six languages (including English and Hindi). Each language vertical will have a dedicated team of writers and editors creating female-focused original content (text, video and social). The move is part of POPxo's strategy to expand their user-base by addressing new audience groups to further strengthen reach and engagement.According to POPxo Founder & CEO Priyanka Gill, "The next wave of users who come online will be accessing the Internet in their native language. There is a massive supply-demand gap for female-focused regional language content. The launch of the POPxo platform in four more languages will address this exciting opportunity and power the next stage of growth for the company."Today, POPxo (English and Hindi) has over 39 million MAUs (monthly active users) across all platforms. Every month, the team creates 1500 stories, 80 videos resulting in users spending over 3 million hours consuming POPxo content. Users come to the platform for the engaging and informative content pieces and widgets which help them ace their daily life in all areas - beauty, fashion, relationships, work, health, fitness and more. The new language verticals will mirror this focus."Expanding our language portfolio is key in maintaining a strong growth trajectory for POPxo. Our current data-driven content model is scalable. We will use our learnings in English and Hindi to create and distribute relatable content to our new user groups," says Ruchira Bose, Head of Content, POPxo.POPxo has raised a total of $12m in funding to date. The last investment round was led by Neoplux and OPPO, with participation from existing investors Kalaari Capital, Chiratae Ventures, Summit Media, and GREE Ventures. POPxo launched private label commerce in July 2018.In a study conducted by Google-KPMG, it is estimated that India today has 234 million Indian language users online, compared to 175 million English users. Further, the Internet user base for regional languages will continue to grow at 18% annually to reach 536 million in the next four years, compared to the English Internet user base which is expected to grow at 3% to reach 199 million. Hence, by 2021, regional language Internet users are expected to account for nearly 75% of India's Internet user base.About POPxo POPxo is India's largest digital community for women where Indian women read, watch, shop and hangout. The platform creates digital content around all things women care about and has four major content verticals - Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty and Wedding. The platform has over 39 million monthly active users. It is available on desktop, mobile web and via Android + iOS apps. It also has strong and engaging presence across all major social media platforms. With over 80% female users, who spend over 3 million hours a month on POPxo, the brand leads the digital content segment with over 200 million engagements. POPxo has partnered with over 250 brands to create and distribute sponsored content.The POPxo platform also retails merchandise for millennials across lifestyle and fashion categories.Link - https://www.popxo.com/Source: POPxo PWRPWR