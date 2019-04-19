Porsche World Road Show Takes Place at India’s Buddh International Circuit

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Delhi, India Business Wire India Porsche enthusiasts and owners from across India were given the opportunity to take part in the ultimate driving experience, as the Porsche World Road Show (PWRS) took place at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida. With more than 300 participants in attendance, across eight days, the track performance and off-road capabilities of Porsches most diverse model line-up to-date was showcased in a range of scenarios. Included in the fleet of 26 vehicles utilised throughout the event, was the recently launched eighth generation of the brands iconic 911, as well as the 718, Macan, Cayenne and Panamera. Guests invited to the Buddh International Circuit enjoyed an entire day with the Porsche models, taking part in exhilarating track exercises that included handling, slalom, braking, and of course high-speed laps of the 5.14 km track. They also participated in off-road driving sessions that featured disciplines such as hill ascents and descents. Commenting on PWRS, Pavan Shetty, Director of Porsche India, said: Driving a Porsche is a unique feeling that has to be experienced first-hand to be believed. As such, our main objective with bringing experiential events such as Porsche World Road Show to India is to offer enthusiasts the perfect platform to experience the cars of their dreams. Buddh International Circuit is the ideal location for us to highlight that at the beating heart of all our models is a true sports car. With this showcase we have also been able to get individuals behind the wheel of the new Macan and 911 models, that arrive in India later this year. Porsche India will be bringing more of these experiential events to the country, especially in a year of such exciting model launches. These experience focused days are also an opportunity for guests to amplify driving skills in terms of safety as the Porsche World Road Show allows participants to get more familiar with sports cars, under the watchful eye of official instructors. Throughout the 8 days, a selection of two-door and four-door sports cars from the full Porsche roster were made available for roadshow attendees to drive. This included the all-new 911, which has been redesigned with a more muscular look that pays tribute to its past and re-engineered to embrace the future. The latest model, which comes to the Indian market in two variants, the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera S Cabriolet features a turbocharged flat-six engine. The models now produce 450 hp, corresponding to an increase of 30 hp compared with the previous generation. Both 911 models beat the four-second mark for acceleration from zero to 100 km/h: the rear-wheel drive 911 Carrera S needs 3.7 seconds and the Carrera S Cabriolet just 3.9 seconds. This makes both cars 0.4 seconds faster than their predecessors. The optional Sport Chrono Package reduces the sprint by a further 0.2 seconds. The top speed has been measured at 308 km/h for the 911 Carrera S and 306 km/h for the soft-top version. The Porsche World Road Show tours countries across the globe, deepening the brands relationship with its enthusiasts. In recent years, more than 47,000 participants in over 55 locations have had the opportunity to participate in a PWRS event. To View the Image Click on the Link Below:Porsche India hosted the Porsche World Road Show at the Buddh International Circuit PWRPWR