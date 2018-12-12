Portea Medical forays into specialised, critical care services

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Home healthcare services provider Portea Medical Wednesday said it has expanded services to include comprehensive range of specialised home care, called 'Portea Intensive & Specialised Care'.The offerings include critical care at home, respiratory services, sleep apnea care, palliative care, cancer support services, post-trauma/accident care, and specialised rehab services, Portea Medical said in a statement.The services also includes end of life care for terminally ill patients, it added."The foray into critical care and specialised services ... was an obvious next step for us to address all this rising demand with a robust offering," Portea Medical MD and CEO Meena Ganesh said.The company has currently introduced these services in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Portea Medical said.It offers services such as lab services, pharma delivery, and equipment and devices rentals and sales to medical manpower deployment at the patients' home. PTI AKT AKT BALBAL