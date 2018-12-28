Portfolios yet to be allotted in Kamal Nath-led MP govt

Bhopal, Dec 28 (PTI) The allocation of portfolios in theKamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh continued to be in limbo, three days after 28 cabinet ministers were sworn in on Christmas. While the Congress officially claimed there was no delay in the allocation of portfolios, sources in the party as well as opposition BJP have maintained that power tussles and groupism were creating hurdles.Incidentally, Chief Minister Kamal Nath was in Delhi for four days prior to the December 25 swearing-in of the state government to hold discussions with the Congress top leadership and state bigwigs like former chief minister Digvijaya Singh and poll campaign head and Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.Party sources said after inducting loyalists into the cabinet, all camps wanted 'good' portfolios, and these tussles were causing a delay.They said portfolios like Home, Finance, Urban Administration and Development and Public Works Department were the most in demand.Congress sources pointed out that of the 28 cabinetministers sworn in on December 25, the maximum number (10) were from the Digvijaya camp, nine were close to Nath and eight loyal to Scindia.The lone minister not belonging to the above three camps was Sachin Yadav, younger brother of former MPPCC chief Arun Yadav, they said. Meanwhile, Congress leaders, on condition of anonymity,said a consensus had been arrived for most of the portfolios.Speaking to PTI Friday, Congress media cell chairperson Shobha Oza refuted allegations of delay in portfolio allocation or factionalism in the party."Today is only the third day after the swearing-in of ministers. There is no delay as completion of any process takes time. The chief minister is discussing this issue and will allocate the portfolios suitably. The allocation may take place soon," she said.On Thursday, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took a swipe at the Congress over the delay inportfolio allocation.Talking to reporters at his residence, Chouhan said, "I extended my wishes to the new government, but it is a matter of concern how the formation of cabinet was delayed and now portfolio distribution was being delayed". "We are seeing media reports and various Congressleaders are insisting on particular departments, causing delayin the allocation. Quota of different camps (of Congress) wasfixed. This delay is historic and never happened in the state," he had said. Oza, however, hit back at Chouhan, saying the ex-CMshould not be worried about the Congress government in thestate."The BJP should rather select a leader of opposition at the earliest and play the role of an opposition party. We will fulfil our promises made in the manifesto," she added.Another Congress spokesman, Pankaj Chaturvedi, also dismissed factionalism (in the party) as "propaganda of theopposition", adding that the Congress was united. PTI ADU BNM SRY