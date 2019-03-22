Ports now get time till June 30 for installation of radiation monitors, container scanners

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) The commerce ministry has extended the deadline till June 30 for 14 sea ports, including JNPT, Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin and Vishakhapatnam, to install radiation portal monitors and container scanners. This is the third time that the deadline has been extended. The ministry also said the ports which fail to meet the deadline will be derecognised for the purpose of import of un-shredded metallic scrap, with effect from July 1.It was in March 2017 that the ministry had asked for the installation of these equipment. The original deadline was March 2018. It was then extended till October 2018 and then again till March this year. "The period of installation and operationalisation of radiation portal monitors and container scanner in the designated ports is extended up to June 30, 2019," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade said Friday.The 14 ports are -- Chennai, Cochin, Ennore, JNPT, Kandla, Mormugao, Mumbai, New Mangalore, Paradip, Tuticorin, Vishakhapatnam, Pipava, Mundra and Kolkata. PTI RR ABM