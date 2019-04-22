Portuguese man killed in accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) A Portuguese national died after his motorcycle was hit by a speeding bus in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district, police said Monday.The incident took place on Sunday night near Barar village, they said. Hitor Sada (30) was riding a bike when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle while taking a turn and hit the foreigner's vehicle, Labu Ram, in-charge, Bheem police station said.Eight persons travelling in the bus were injured in the incident, he said. The Portuguese embassy has been informed about the incident. Sada's body has been kept at a government hospital in Devgarh, the officer said.A case has been registered against the bus driver, he added. PTI AG AD SRY