Positive global cues lift silver futures by 2pc

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Buoyed by positive global cues, silver prices climbed 2 per cent, to quote at Rs 39,213 per kg in futures market Wednesday as speculators created fresh positions. At the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver for delivery in December was trading notably higher by Rs 768, or 2 per cent, to Rs 39,213 per kg in a business turnover of 1,814 lots. Likewise, the white metal for delivery in far-monthMarch next year soared Rs 746, or 1.90 per cent, at Rs 39,926 kg in 44 lots. Analysts said large positions built up by participants in tandem with a firm global trend, led to the rise in silver prices in futures trade. Globally, silver rose 0.68 per cent to USD 14.87 an ounce in Singapore. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI