Post 'Bole Chudiyan', Shamas Siddiqui to direct action film

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Filmmaker Shamas Siddiqui on Thursday announced his next directorial titled "Gehu, Ganna aur Gun", which will go on floors in October. The director, who is gearing up for his feature debut with "Bole Chudiyan" featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, will start shooting the action film after wrapping up the romantic drama. "After 'Bole Chudiyan', I am all set to do my next 'Gehu, Ganna aur Gun' with a big star. It's an action packed film," Shamas said in a statement. According to the statement, the details of the cast and crew has been kept under wraps but "will surely have big names attached to it".Shamas has earlier directed several TV shows and also helmed an award-winning short film "Miyan Kal Aana", based on the law of Halala."Bole Chudiyan", which goes on floors Thursday, will be finished in a start-to-end schedule. PTI JUR RDSRDS