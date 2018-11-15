Post GST, pharma sector grew 6 pc till May-end: Mandaviya

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) After the implementation of GST, the pharmaceutical sector grew 6 per cent to Rs 1,31,312 crore on a year-on-year basis till May 31, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya said Thursday.Impact of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on the sector has largely been positive and constructive, he added."Before GST, annual turnover of the pharma sector (as on May 31, 2017) was Rs 1,14,231 crore," Mandaviya said in a statement.Elaborating on the reasons for the growth, he said that under the 'One Nation, One Tax' regime, the removal of complexity of multiple taxes has reduced their cascading effect on the final product."GST is expected to decrease the manufacturing cost in view of merging of different taxes levied earlier and promote ease of doing business. It will create one single market for all stakeholders with equal chance towards development," Mandaviya said.Pharmaceutical companies can now consolidate their warehouses at strategic locations, effecting a reduction in the cost of distribution. As a result, it will benefit warehouse strategy and improve supply chain efficiency in the sector, he added.There has also been a significant jump in the number of drug approvals after GST, Mandaviya said. PTI AKT HRS ABMABM