Post-gunfight, five robbers held in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Jun 18 (PTI) Five interstate robbers were held after a gunfight in the Raj Nagar Extension area, police said Tuesday. During a routine checking around Monday midnight, a team of the Sihani Gate police signalled a car to stop. Just after halting the car, one of its five occupants allegedly fired at the police party. During the retaliatory firing, one of them sustained a bullet injury in his right leg, police said. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, SP (City) Shlok Kumar said, adding that the injured person was identified as Moeen, who had been named in 29 criminal cases in Delhi, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar. His accomplice Ashoo was arrested from the spot while the other three occupants of the car managed to flee. Three country-made pistols, six live and two used cartridges besides a knife were recovered from the car, police said. On Tuesday, the three accused, who had managed to escape, were arrested. They have been identified as Lokesh, Keshav and Vinay, police said. Three cars, including a Fortuner, which was allegedly used in a robbery near the city forest in the Raj Nagar Extension area, were recovered from them, police said. PTI CORR RDKRDK