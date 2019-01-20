Post of vice principal to be created in all HP senior secondary schools: CM

Shimla, Jan 20 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Sunday said vice principal posts will be created in all senior secondary schools and the nomenclature of post graduate teachers posted in schools will be changed to lecturers. Speaking at the fourth regional seminar of Himachal Pradesh Teachers Union (shikshak manasangh) in Gondpur Banhera, Una district, Thakur said notification with regard to these announcements would be issued soon. Explaining the importance of 'value added education', the chief minister said, "Teachers should educate the students regarding our culture, tradition so that he or she feels proud of their rich history." Thakur said despite being a small state, Himachal had been adjudged the best state in education. The chief minister said teachers should check the practice of cheating among students during examinations. He said the teachers should set an example by their own conduct and character. Further, Thakur asked the teachers to fight the menace of drug abuse among children. He said the teachers should keep an eye on the changing habits and behaviour of their students. He announced the opening of Atal Adarsh Aavasiya Vidyalaya (residential school) at Gehra Palata in Gagret area of Una district. Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said teachers play a vital role for making our society educated and enlightened. MLA Rajesh Thakur spoke on the various developmental demands of the area. Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Mahasangh Joint Secretary Pawan Mishra also expressed his views on the occasion. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Kishan Kapoor, Urban Development Minister Sarveen Chaudhary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Virender Kanwar, Health Minister Vipin Singh Parmar, State BJP President Satpal Singh Satti, HIMUDA Vice chairman Parveen Sharma, SIDC Vice chairman Ram Kumar and MLA Balbir Chaudhary were also present. PTI DJI PTI INDIND