Post-snowfall, Kashmir's only media facilitation centre non-functional

Srinagar, Nov 8 (PTI) Kashmir's only media facilitation centre has been non-functional since Thursday due to snowfall in the valley which has disrupted the power supply. The Internet services at the media centre, established by Jammu and Kashmir government in the wake of abrogation of Article 370, are down leading to problems for journalists who have not been able to file the stories. The officials of the department of information and public relations which has been operating the media centre said there is some technical snag due to snowfall and efforts are on to restore the services at the earliest. Landline and postpaid mobile phone services were working across the valley, but all Internet services continued to remain suspended since August 4 -- hours before the Centre announced the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories. PTI MIJ RCJ