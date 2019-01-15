Post snowfall, night temperatures take a dip across Jammu

Jammu, Jan 15 (PTI) The night temperatures across Jammu division stayed several degrees below normal after the recent snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.The winter capital of the state recorded a low of 3.5 degrees Celsius, which is over 3 notches below normal, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.High-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir experienced moderate to heavy snowfall last week, resulting in considerable dip in the mercury. The minimum temperature fell to 3.9 degrees Celsius on Monday against 7.3 degrees Celsius the previous night.Jammu recorded a high of 20.3 degrees Celsius on Monday against 19.1 degrees Celsius on Sunday.In other parts of Jammu region, Bhadarwah town in Doda district emerged as the coldest recorded place with a low of minus 1.8 degrees Celsius.Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the famous Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Reasi district, recorded a low of 5.3 degrees Celsius, the spokesperson said, adding Banihal and Batote towns along Jammu-Srinagar national highway recorded a minimum of 3.2 degrees Celsius and 1.5 degrees Celsius respectively. PTI TAS AB NSDNSD