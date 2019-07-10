Poster in Amethi ahead of Rahul visit

Amethi (UP), Jul 10 (PTI) A poster demanding justice for the family of a person who it said died at a hospital in Amethi has been put up outside the local Congress party office ahead of Rahul Gandhi's visit here on Wednesday.The poster also sought Rahul Gandhi's response as he is the trustee of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Trust which runs the hospital where the death allegedly took place.It read, "Nyay do, nyay do. Mere pariwaar ko nyay do. Doshiyon ko saza do. Sanjay Gandhi Hospital Amethi mein zindagi bachai nahi gawai jaati hai. Rahul Gandhi jawab do," (Give Justice. Give justice to my family. At Sanjay Gandhi hospital, lives are not saved but taken away. Rahul Gandhi reply).The poster, however, did not mention any publisher or printer.Rahul Gandhi represented Amethi Lok Sabha seat since 1999 but lost it to BJP in 2019 general election. He is to visit Amethi later Wednesday, his first since the election defeat.District Congress spokesman Anil Singh described the poster as a BJP conspiracy."Now Smriti Irani has been elected from here. Such act had been done by BJP men earlier also," Singh said.On May 5, Irani had shared a video on Twitter that showed a man narrating the death of his uncle after he was allegedly denied treatment at the hospital because they were holding an Ayushman Bharat card.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also mentioned the incident in one of his election rallies in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh.On April 26, Nanhe Lal of Saraiya village died at the hospital after which his family made the allegation. The hospital has denied the charge. PTI COR ABN SMI ABHABH