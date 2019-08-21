Posts of over 300 doctors, 1100 nurses vacant in Himachal: Govt

Shimla, Aug 21 (PTI) Posts of over 300 doctors and 1,100 staff nurses are lying vacant in Himachal Pradesh, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Vipin Singh Parmar said on Wednesday. Replying to queries raised by Congress MLA Mohan Lal Brakta and BJP's Vinod Kumar during Question Hour, the Health Minister informed the Assembly that the posts of 319 doctors and 1106 staff nurses are lying vacant in the state. Providing data, he said 590 doctors had been appointed from August 1, last year to July 31, this year while no staff member was appointed during the period. The appointment of medical staff is an ongoing process, the minister added. PTI DJI CK