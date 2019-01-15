Poultry farm catches fire, kills 5,000 chickens in UP's Shamli district

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) An electricity wire fell on the roof of a shed in a poultry farm in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, triggering a massive fire in which 5,000 chickens were burnt alive, police said Tuesday.The grisly incident took place on Monday evening at Meemla Garhi in Shamli district under Kandhla police station, a police official said. The fire broke out after an electric power supply wire fell on the roof of the poultry farm. The fire was controlled with the help of villagers, said Ravinder Kumar, owner of the poultry farm. PTI CORR MAZ MINMIN