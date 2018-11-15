Pound plunges after UK Brexit minister resigns

London, Nov 15 (AFP) The pound fell sharply Thursday following the resignation of Britain's Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab over the terms of a draft deal reached with the European Union, dropping more than one per cent against both the dollar and the euro.The plunge erased gains made earlier in the week after a draft Brexit deal emerged between Britain and the EU. Around 0925 GMT, the pound was worth around USD 1.2831, compared with almost USD 1.30 late Tuesday. (AFP) SCYSCY