Pound slides on Brexit legal advice

London, Mar 12 (AFP) The pound sank Tuesday after the government's chief legal advisor declared that the legal risk of Britain being stuck in EU trade arrangements after Brexit fundamentally "remains unchanged".Sterling, which had been rising after British Prime Minister Theresa May secured last-gasp changes to her Brexit deal, sharply reversed direction following the legal advice from Attorney General Geoffrey Cox. (AFP) RUPRUP

