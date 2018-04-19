Power bills set to rise in Punjab, regulator clears about 2% hike in tariff

Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) Electricity bills of consumers in Punjab are expected to inflate with the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission today announcing an average power tariff hike of about 2 per cent across all categories for 2018-19.

The Commission also decided to marginally increase fixed charges along with an increase of about 2 per cent over the existing energy charges.

In the new tariff order released today, the commission assessed the Aggregate Revenue Requirement (ARR) of power utility PSPCL at Rs 32,486.63 crore for 2018-19.

The consolidated deficit was pegged at Rs 668.91 crore, an official release said.

To cover this gap, the existing tariff needs to be increased by 2.17 per cent, the release said.

However, some relief in the fixed charges has been given to ARC Furnaces/PIU industrial category consumers and also rationalization in tariff of NRS consumers having load up to 20kW, has been done in view of the regulatory requirements to keep cross subsidy levels as per policy guidelines.

The combined average cost of supply for 2018-19 worked out to be 655.49 paise per kWh.

To reduce the burden of fixed cost of 20,417 MU of surplus power estimated to be surrendered by PSPCL during the year; the Commission has taken some initiatives to encourage the industry to use the surplus power, it said.

Any consumption exceeding the threshold limit of maximum annual consumption in any of the last two financial years shall be billed at reduced energy charges of Rs 4.28 per kVAh.

Introduction of special (night) tariff for LS/MS Industrial consumers who opt to use electricity exclusively during night hours of 10.00 PM to 06.00 AM next day at the 50 per cent of fixed charges and reduced energy charge of Rs 4.28 per kVAh, it said.

Fixed charges on 25 per cent of sanctioned load/Contract Demand will be charged from NRS consumers running Marriage Palaces to encourage them to shift their load to PSPCLs system, it said.

In order to encourage the use of electric vehicles, the Commission has decided to specify energy charges for EV Charging Stations at the rate Rs 5 per kVAh (without any fixed charges), under the Schedule of Tariff applicable for NRS category.

This will not only benefit the environment but will also utilise surplus power available. However, charging of EV vehicles by individual consumers for their own use shall continue to be allowed under the relevant schedule of tariff applicable to the individual consumers, it said. PTI CHS MR