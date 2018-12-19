Power discom BRPL inks MoU with India Post for financial inclusion of slum dwellers

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Power discom BRPL has signed an agreement with India Post to promote financial inclusion and digital payments among slum dwellers in Delhi. As part of the agreement, residents of over 200 slum clusters in south and west Delhi will be educated about the importance of financial literacy and digitisation, and facilitated to open India Post Payment Bank accounts, said a BSES Rajdhani Power Limited(BRPL) spokesperson. They will also be given a cheque book and a debit card. The card can be used to make online payments of BSES electricity bills. Additionally, they will also get free insurance of up to Rs 2 lakh, he said. BSES will pay the first year premium for the same, he added. The scheme will benefit over one lakh residents in more than 200 slum clusters in south and west Delhi, the spokesperson said. It will also be rolled out soon in east and central Delhi areas, he said. PTI VIT VIT AQSAQSAQS