Power discom TPDDL bags ICC awards for quality of service

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Power discom TPDDL has bagged three awards of Indian Chamber of Commerce for innovation, efficient distribution operation and quality of service, a company spokesperson said Friday.The awards were presented to Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited(TPDDL) chief executive officer Sanjay Banga on Wednesday, he said."We are honoured to have been awarded with not just one but three special awards at ICC Awards this year. This achievement bears testimony to our dedication and commitment to reliable, quality power supply and further strengthens our resolve to bring innovative changes and best practices in the business of power distribution in the country," Banga said in a statement.The awards were presented under the categories -innovation with impact, efficient distribution operation for measures taken to improve operational efficiency of the discoms and for quality of service, the TPDDL spokesperson said. PTI VIT DPB