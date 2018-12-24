Power discom TPDDL launches all-women customer care centre

New Delhi, Dec 24(PTI) Marking 'national consumer day', power discom TPDDL Monday launched an all-female customer care centre, symbolising its efforts towards empowerment of women.The centre located at Pitampura will be entirely managed by a team of seven women who are trained to handle a gamut of customer services like new power supply applications and monthly bill payments, among others, said a spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited.Chief operating officer Sanjay Banga and chief financial officer M Shenbagam inaugurated the centre along with other officials of TPDDL."I am sure our all-women customer care centre will encourage more organisations to promote their female employees take challenging roles and excel in the same," Banga said.The company has undertaken several initiatives towards women empowerment, including for those living in slum clusters of the city, said the spokesperson. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM