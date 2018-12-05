Power discoms to hold 'paperless' Lok Adalats on Dec 8-9

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Two major power discoms here have planned to hold "paperless" Lok Adalats this week, seeking to amicably settle power-theft cases on the spot, officials said. "On demand from consumers, BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) are once again organising 'paperless' Lok Adalats in association with the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA)," the BSES said in a statement. These will help amicably settle power-theft cases on the spot, it said. BRPL (South and West Delhi) will be organising a two-day Lok Adalat on December 8 and December 9 at the Saket and Dwarka District Court complexes for the residents of South and West Delhi. On the other hand, BYPL (East and Central Delhi) will be organising a day-log Lok Adalat on December 8 at Permanent Lok Adalat Building, ITO (Near Mata Sundari College) and the District Court Karkardooma for the East and Central Delhi residents, the statement said. PTI KND RCJ