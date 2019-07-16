Power distribution plan soon to ensure 24X7 electricity supply for all

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The government said Tuesday it is devising a consumer-centric electricity distribution plan to ensure round the clock power supply for all. The Power Ministry in a release said that till now, the government has been preparing perspective plans for generation and transmission sectors under the aegis of the National Electricity Plan (NEP). The distribution plan keeps the needs of consumers at the centre of its focus. Power Minister R K Singh on Tuesday reviewed the Draft Distribution Perspective Plan for the power sector, the ministry said. The draft plan is the first ever plan at distribution level which has been prepared by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) under the guidance of the power ministry. The ministry said that the efforts towards making a distribution plan is aimed at sustaining the goal of 24X7 uninterrupted power for all with increasing demand of electricity from consumers. The plan lays emphasis on 100 per cent metering of all consumers and providing an electricity connection on demand. The plan also envisages frontier technology initiatives with an objective of providing reliable quality power supply to consumers. Besides, the plan also envisages conversion of all electricity consumer meters into smart meters in prepaid mode within the next three years. Smart metering would empower consumers with tools to help them conserve energy and plan their electricity usage in an efficient and optimum manner, it said.The plan anticipates an increase in Distribution substation capacity by 38 per cent, distribution transformation capacity by 32 per cent and an increase in different type of feeder lengths by 27 to 38 per cent till 2022.The plan, once released, would be operationalised along with the states and their DISCOMs under the spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism.The CEA is also preparing a Distribution Planning Manual for guiding DISCOMs for future planning. This is a step in the direction of developing Standards of Service for Power Sector in India. During the review meeting, going beyond the infrastructure and technology, the minister laid emphasis on integrating the planned reforms and improved processes of operations into the Draft Distribution Perspective Plan. This would enable the distribution sector to address all the people, process and technology related aspects required for making the Power sector robust and resilient, it added. The Minister directed that a core group of Ministry officials should study the power sector Reforms 2.0, which would be integrated with Distribution Perspective Plan before it is released. PTI KKS MR