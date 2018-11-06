Power Grid board approves investments of Rs 911 cr

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) State-run Power Grid Tuesday said its board has approved investments of Rs 911.43 crore.As per a BSE filing, the board has approved system strengthening scheme at Tuticorin-11 and Bhuj PS at a cost of Rs 496.11 crore with commissioning schedule of 15-19 months from the date of investment approval.Besides, investment of Rs 241.38 crore was approved for for reliable communication scheme under central sector for northern region with commissioning schedule of 36 months. Reliable communication scheme under central sector for southern region was also cleared at an estimated cost of Rs 173.94 crore. PTI KKS KKS ANUANU