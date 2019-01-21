Power Grid CMD I S Jha becomes CERC member

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) Chairman I S Jha Monday joined as a member of the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) and relinquished charge as the head of the state-run transmission utility. Jha, who was to retire in June this year, was relieved from PGCIL on Monday. He had been the company's chairman and managing director (CMD) since 2015. The member of the CERC can serve till the age of 65 years. In a separate order issued on Monday, the power ministry has given PGCIL Director (Personnel) Ravi P Singh the additional charge of CMD from Monday, for three months or till appointment of regular incumbent. According to the ministry's statement, Power Minister R K Singh administered the oath of office and secrecy to I S Jha on Monday. Jha was appointed as a member of CERC through an order issued on January 4. Besides, the ministry said Lalchharliana Pachuau was appointed as a member of the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Manipur and Mizoram from Mizoram side. Pachuau has been appointed for five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, in accordance with the provisions in the memorandum of agreement signed by Manipur and Mizoram. He has worked as the chief engineer in JERC for Manipur and Mizoram since July 2013. PTI KKS HRS