Power Grid Corp pays Rs 1,600 cr interim dividend to govt for 2018-19

New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation said Friday that it has paid Rs 1,629.62 crore as interim dividend for 2018-19 to the central government. Power Grid Corporation handed over electronic payment remittance advice for payment of Rs 1,629.62 crore for 2018-19 to the Government of India, a company statement said. The total interim dividend disbursed was Rs 3,050.02 crore for 2018-19 to about 5.91 lakh shareholders of the company, it added. The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5.83 per equity share of Rs 10 each for 2018-19. Power Grid is an electricity transmission utility and has a wide network of 1,51,507 circuit kilometres transmission lines, with 239 sub-stations and transformation capacity of 355,029 megavolt ampere. PTI KKS HRS

