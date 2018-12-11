Power Grid inks pact with SMBC for Rs 1,397 cr loan

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Tuesday said it has inked a loan pact with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) for 22 billion Japanese yen (Rs 1,397 crore), which will be used as capital expenditure."Power Grid has entered into a term loan facility agreement for 22 billion Japanese yen with SMBC on December 10, 2018, towards part financing of its capex for ongoing and new projects and renovation and modernisation of its sub-stations," a BSE filing said.The loan facility has door-to-door maturity of 12 years and is on floating rate interest basis linked to JPYLIBOR, it added. Power Grid stock closed at Rs 180.40, up 0.42 per cent on BSE. PTI KKS ANU