Power Grid restores snowfall-hit transmission lines in J&K

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) State-owned Power Grid Corporation has restored most of the power transmission lines, which were broken due to heavy snow fall last weekend after intervention of Power Minister R K Singh, said official sources.The power transmission lines were broken down due to heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, which threw normal life out of gear in the state and people suffered due to electricity cut.The sources said that Power Grid's six transmission lines - namely both 400 kV Double Circuit New Wanpoh-Kishenpur and 400 kV Double Circuit New Wanpoh-Wagoora - tripped in the morning yesterday.As soon as the fault was noticed, quick action was taken by Power Grid immediately and all of its affected lines were restored within a span of about half an hour, the sources said.During the snowfall, three JK-PDD (Jamm and Kashimir Power Development Department) lines namely 132 kV Mirbazar-Kulgam, 132 kV Mirbazar-Lisser, 132 kV Lassipora-Shopian were also affected due to failure of towers. The local level restoration of transmission lines is being done by JK-PDD and Power Grid jointly.Power Grid is also providing all required support along with expert manpower for quick restoration by deploying Emergency Restoration System (ERS). Power is now available in the valley and affected JK-PDD transmission lines are being restored, the sources added.Power Grid has brought back the valley's power to normalcy. The 1,600 MW normal load of power in the state is being fulfilled in the state presently, they said.