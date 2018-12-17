Power Mech Projects bags orders worth Rs 245 cr

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) Power Mech Projects Monday said it has bagged two orders worth Rs 245 crore in the domestic market. "The company has received letter of intent/work orders for structural and architectural works of main plant area of unit 1 at 2x800 mega watt (MW) Uppur Super Critical Thermal Power Project, Ramanathapuram District, Tamil Nadu for a total contract value of Rs 136 crore," the company said in a BSE filing. The company said it has also secured an operation and maintenance contract for 2X800 MW coal based Yeramarus Thermal Power Station for a period of 30 months at Chikkasugur, Raichur District, Karnataka for a contract value of Rs 109 crore. Shares of Power Mech Products Ltd were 1.78 trading per cent higher at Rs 941.50 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK DRRDRR