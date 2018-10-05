Power Mech wins 2 orders worth Rs 530 cr

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Power Mech said Friday the company has bagged two orders worth Rs 530 crore that include a Rs 350 crore contract from Indian Railways for rail electrification. The company has bagged its maiden contract in the Railway Electrification Segment for a contract price of Rs 350 crore to be completed within a period of 24 months, a BSE filing said. According the statement, it got another order for structural & architectural works for Maitree Rampal Power Project in Bangladesh for a contract price of Rs 180 crore, it added. PTI KKS MR