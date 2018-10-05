scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Power Mech wins 2 orders worth Rs 530 cr

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Power Mech said Friday the company has bagged two orders worth Rs 530 crore that include a Rs 350 crore contract from Indian Railways for rail electrification. The company has bagged its maiden contract in the Railway Electrification Segment for a contract price of Rs 350 crore to be completed within a period of 24 months, a BSE filing said. According the statement, it got another order for structural & architectural works for Maitree Rampal Power Project in Bangladesh for a contract price of Rs 180 crore, it added. PTI KKS MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Payoff Time for ITC

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos