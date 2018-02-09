Power Min launches portal, mobile app for fly ash utilisation

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Power Minister R K Singh today launched a web-based monitoring system and a fly-ash mobile application which would act as an interface between producers and consumers.

These platforms will enable better management of the ash produced by thermal power plants by providing an interface between fly ash producers (thermal Power Plants) and potential ash users such as ? road contractors, cement plants etc.

Proper management of fly ash is important not only for the environment but for us also as the ash produced by power plants occupies a lot of land space, Singh said in his address.

At present, 63 per cent of the fly ash is being utilised and target is for 100 per cent utilisation, he said.

Road contractors and construction engineers need to know about the benefits of using fly ash in construction, the minister said.

The minister asked the officials to work out the per kilometer construction costs of roads using fly ash, and said if it is found to be expensive, then measures need to be taken to reduce the cost by way of tax structure, subsidies and transportation services.

The ASH TRACK App would be managing 200 million tonnes of fly ash by tracking coal based power plants situated within 100 km and 300 km from given location and availability of fly ash, along with prospective users within the same radius. The App gives plant-wise, utility-wise and State-wise ash utilisation status in the country. PTI KKS MR