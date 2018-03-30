Power Min lays foundation stone of 60 MW project in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh today laid the foundation stone of the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

The Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) is located on the Tons river, a tributary of the Yamuna river, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. This run-of-the river project was allocated to SJVN Ltd by the Uttarakhand government.

With environment clearance accorded in 2016, all statutory clearances for the project are in place.