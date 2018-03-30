scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Power Min lays foundation stone of 60 MW project in Uttarakhand

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh today laid the foundation stone of the 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project at Uttarkashi in Uttarakhand.

The Naitwar Mori Hydro Electric Project (NMHEP) is located on the Tons river, a tributary of the Yamuna river, in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand. This run-of-the river project was allocated to SJVN Ltd by the Uttarakhand government.

With environment clearance accorded in 2016, all statutory clearances for the project are in place. PTI ABI ABI MR MR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos