Power Minister reviews Buxar thermal power project

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Union Minister R K Singh Thursday reviewed the progress for the 1,302 MW Buxar thermal power project and directed officials to expedite its investment approval.The project, being executed by Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam(SJVN), is estimated to cost over Rs 10,000 crore, the power ministry said in a statement. As per the statement, the power minister directed the officials concerned to expedite the investment approval for the project so that its foundation laying ceremony can take place by January next year.All tie-ups are in place for the project, it said.Singh was chairing a review meeting of the Buxar project here Thursday. The meeting was attended by representatives from SJVN, Niti Aayog, Department of Expenditure, Central Electricity Authority and Bihar government.SJVN chairman informed that the company has all the required clearances and the project can go ahead in plug and play mode.Principal Secretary (Energy), Bihar said that Bihar will take not less than 85 per cent power from the project as it has seen a growth of 15 per cent in power demand in the recent years. The state has shown tremendous growth in electricity consumption, as its per capita consumption has grown from 145 units in 2012-13 to 360 units in 2017-18, it said.