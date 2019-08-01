Power subsidy possible as Delhi has 'honest', 'educated' CM unlike BJP-ruled states: AAP

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) Delhi has an educated and honest chief minister who understands policies unlike in the BJP-ruled states, and that is why electricity could be heavily subsidised in the national capital, AAP spokesperson Atishi said on Thursday. She was responding to Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari who termed as "poll stunt" the AAP government's announcement that people consuming up to 200 units of electricity won't have to pay power bills.The Delhi assembly elections are slated for early next year. "If Manoj Tiwari is so opposed to free electricity, he should give up the free electricity given to him as an MP. I want to tell him that the AAP-led government is able to provide electricity at such a price because it has an honest and IIT-educated chief minister who understands policies," Atishi said."The BJP would not be able to understand it because they are neither honest nor educated," she charged.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader also compared the electricity prices in Delhi and other states ruled by the BJP and Congress."If we look at the BJP-ruled states, electricity that costs Rs 1,075 for 400 units in Delhi costs Rs 1,820 in Gurgaon. In Noida (also under the BJP), 200 units consumption costs Rs 1,310, and 400 units cost Rs 1,480. This is the BJP's 'honesty' and 'ability' to run power supply. In Mumbai, which is also run by the NDA, 400 units cost Rs 3,310, while Delhi pays only Rs 1,075," she asserted. Atishi said the CBI should look into 'power scams' in other states having higher tariff than Delhi."We demand an immediate CBI inquiry into the power scams across the country that are keeping the tariff so high," she said.The Delhi government has decided to give full subsidy to people consuming up to 200 units of electricity and an almost 50 per cent subsidy to those consuming 201 to 400 units. The decision is effective from Thursday.PTI UZM SRY