scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Power supply of certain areas in 15 Corps Cantonment switched off as precautionary measure:Officials

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Power supply of certain areas in the strategically located 15 Corps Cantonment here was switched off as a precautionary measure Tuesday night, officials said. Some areas of the cantonment are located on Zaberwan hills and electric supply to this area was stopped in anticipation of a Pakistani retaliation to the pre-dawn strike by IAF jets on the biggest terrorist camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan, they said. In the meantime, Pakistan has suspended internet services in the entire occupied Kashmir area, security agencies said. PTI SKL AQS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos