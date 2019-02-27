Power supply of certain areas in 15 Corps Cantonment switched off as precautionary measure:Officials

Srinagar, Feb 26 (PTI) Power supply of certain areas in the strategically located 15 Corps Cantonment here was switched off as a precautionary measure Tuesday night, officials said. Some areas of the cantonment are located on Zaberwan hills and electric supply to this area was stopped in anticipation of a Pakistani retaliation to the pre-dawn strike by IAF jets on the biggest terrorist camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed inside Pakistan, they said. In the meantime, Pakistan has suspended internet services in the entire occupied Kashmir area, security agencies said. PTI SKL AQS