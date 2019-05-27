Power turns costlier in Punjab, energy tariff goes up by 2.14 pc

(Eds: Corrects slug) Chandigarh, May 27 (PTI) Power consumers in Punjab will have to shell out more for electricity as the State Electricity Regulatory Commission Monday announced an average tariff hike of 2.14 per cent across categories for 2019-20. Besides, the state power regulator also raised fixed charge for the domestic category of consumers by Rs 10 per kW, according to the new power tariff. In the tariff order which was released on Monday, the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission has assessed the net aggregate revenue requirement of the state-ownedPunjab state power corporation at Rs 32,327.25 crore, including Rs 1,329 crore for Punjab state transmission corporation for 2019-20. "With expected revenue of Rs 31,762.63 crore at existing tariff, the consolidated gap (deficit) works out to be Rs 564.62 crore," the order said. The new tariff will be effective from June 1."Since the Commission intends to implement the new tariff rates prospectively with effect from June 1, 2019, the effective increase during the remaining 10 months of the year translates to 2.14 per cent," as per the tariff order. The combined average cost of supply for 2019-20 worked out to be 662.98 paise per kWh as against 655.49 paise per kWh during last fiscal. In the new tariff order for domestic consumers, the per unit cost of electricity for 100 units has been increased from Rs 4.91 to Rs 4.99 per kWh; from Rs 6.51 to Rs 6.59 for 101 to 300 units and from Rs 7.12 to 7.20 for 301 to 500 units for supply up to 2 kW. The fixed charges for 2kW load have been increased from Rs 25 to 35 per kW, Rs 35-45 for 2-7 kW and Rs 40-50kW for 7kW-50 kW. For agricultural pumpsets, tariff has been increased from Rs 5.16 per kWh to Rs 5.28 per kWh. For industrial category, the power tariff has been increased by 8 paise per unit, as per the order. The fixed charges for non-residential category and industrial category have been hiked in the range of Rs 5 per kVAh and Rs 20 per kVAh, as per the order. Any consumption in excess of threshold limit of the last two financial years shall continue to be billed at a reduced energy charge of Rs 4.45 per kVAh to encourage use of surplus power by the industry, as per the tariff order. Special night tariff for large supply and medium supply industrial consumers, using electricity exclusively during the hours of 10 PM to 6 AM shall continue with 50 per cent of fixed charges and reduced energy charge of Rs 4.45 per kVAh, it said. For specified categories, the existing provisions of the Time of Day rebate of Rs 1.25 per kVAh at night during the non peak season and surcharge of Rs 2 per kVAh between 6 PM and 10 PM during the peak season shall continue. Rice shellers have been brought at par with other seasonal industry and payment of seasonal minimum consumption charges (SMCC) has been done away with, it said. PTI CHS VSD MR